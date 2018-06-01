UMKC Students Host Gay, Transgender Conference
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Students from the University of Missouri-Kansas City expect to host more than 2,500 college students from across the country next week for the Midwest Bisexual Lesbian Gay Transgender Ally College Conference.
The event is in its 22nd year and being held for the first time in Missouri.
Keynote speakers include country singer Chely Wright, who is from Kansas, along with transgender activist Janet Mock, Iraq War veteran Rob Smith and designer Kara Laricks.
The event is being held downtown and will include workshops led by students, faculty and professionals to educate and motivate students to take action.
The conference theme is "Jazzing It UP."
