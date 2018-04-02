UMSL Gets Bed Bug Education Grant

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Researchers at the University of Missouri-St. Louis will get an $89,000 grant to help educate low-income minority and immigrant residents about the dangers of bed bugs. The grant from the Environmental Protection Agency was announced Wednesday.

As part of the yearlong project, researchers will develop training materials for building inspectors and social service agencies that serve low-income minority and immigrant neighborhoods. The project will also help residents deal with existing bed bug problems and seek to prevent widespread infestations of the tiny bugs that have caused headaches in many cities nationwide.