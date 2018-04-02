UMSL sets new record for fundraising

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The University of Missouri-St. Louis has set a new fundraising record.

Chancellor Thomas George says $31.2 million was raised during the 2013-14 fiscal year - $10 million better than the previous year's fundraising total. The donations helped create 70 new scholarships, contributed nearly $6 million for a new building for the business college and $2 million for the St. Louis Mercantile Library.

The University of Missouri-Columbia also set a fundraising record, bringing in $164.5 million for the fiscal year, topping the previous record of $160.5 million set in 2008.