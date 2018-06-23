Unanswered 911 Calls Problematic

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - A draft audit claims that the Independence Police Department's dispatch center is poorly managed and understaffed, causing thousands of 911 calls to go unanswered. The audit released yesterday found that dispatchers failed to answer an average of 606 emergency calls each month. That's about 20 per day between August 2006 and February 2007. The 72-page audit looked at a wide range of problems in the Police Department's dispatch center. The dispatchers handle telephone calls and radio traffic for the police, fire and health departments. According to the audit, the dispatch center hasn't been fully staffed since spring 2000. The audit also found the work area for dispatchers to be in poor condition. Another concern was that the communications division lacks formal, written policies and procedures.