Unattended candle blamed for house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - An unattended candle caused a house fire in Jefferson City on Wednesday afternoon.

The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the fire on Case Avenue around 4:45 p.m. and saw flames through a second story window.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out within two minutes, and they said the fire was contained to one room.

One adult and two children were home at the time, but they were not injured. The Red Cross was called to help the family.

The fire department warned people to never leave candles unattended and to keep them away from children.