Unattended Cooking Leads to Mexico Fire

MEXICO - A household fire burned a kitchen on 214 East Liberty Street in Mexico, Mo. Wednesday afternoon.

Homeowner Perry Test said the fire was caused by unattended cooking. Test said he left the house while still having marshmallows cooking on the stove.

No one was injured in the fire. Test said the cost to rebuild the kitchen would be anywhere between $15,000 and $20,000.