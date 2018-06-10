Unbeaten MU Soccer Team Nationally Ranked

The nationally-ranked team allowed just two goals this season. The Tigers will travel to Wisconsin for a pair of matches this weekend. They play the Wisconsin Friday night at 7:30 p.m., and will play Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.Mizzou was also ranked by SoccerTimes.com at No.11, SoccerBuzz listed them at No. 12 and the National Soccer Coaches Association of America ranked Mizzou. at No. 16. Mizzou beat the Loyola University-Chicago Ramblers 3-2 on Sunday.