UNC WR Dwight Jones Reinstated for Independence Bowl

CHAPEL HILL, NC (AP) -- North Carolina receiver Dwight Jones has been reinstated and will play in the Independence Bowl. Interim coach Everett Withers said before practice Wednesday that the NCAA cleared Jones to play December 26 against Missouri in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The move came one day after the school declared Jones ineligible and applied to the NCAA for reinstatement following a secondary violation in which the senior allowed his name and photo to be used on a flyer promoting a New Year's Eve party at a club in his hometown of Burlington.

Jones has apologized for creating a distraction and said he has canceled the party being given by a family member. The school's compliance office sent a cease-and-desist letter to the party promoters.

Jones had 79 catches for 1,119 yards and 11 touchdowns.