Uncertainty Over Home Dome Remains for Rams

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An attorney for the agency that runs the home of the St. Louis Rams says it is unlikely it will implement the team's plan to upgrade the Edward Jones Dome.

Arbitrators ruled last week in favor of the team's plan for upgrading the dome to "top-tier" status, which is required by the lease agreement between the Rams and the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission. The CVC had proposed $124 million in renovations. The Rams' plan is estimated to cost about $750 million.

CVC attorney Greg Smith says it is "unlikely" the CVC will try to implement the Rams' plan. If not, the lease dome becomes year-to-year starting in March 2015, creating the possibility of the team leaving St. Louis.