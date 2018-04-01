Underage Drinking Targeted

The Council for Drug Free Youth and area law enforcement launched the "Parents who host, lose the most: Don't be a party to teenage drinking" campaign. This public awareness campaign is in its second year and informs parents of the legal ramifications and safety risks of serving alcohol to teens.

"I hope we educate them that not only is that the wrong thing to do, it's also an illegal thing to do. And there could be consequences for them, as far as criminal charges," said Vernon Dougan, Missouri Highway Patrol.

One parent believes moms and dads should not be their child's friend when it comes to drinking.

"I believe that it's also the parents' responsibility to choose or to help your children make these choices. We're not always their friend by making these choices but I think it is a very important thing to do," said Letha Moeckli, parent.

Although it is illegal to sell or give alcohol to those under 21, it's very easy for them to get it for any occasion. In a survey conducted by the Council, more than 60% of local high school seniors say they are monthly alcohol users. Nearly 90% admit they will have tried alcohol before graduating.

The Council hopes its message about giving alcohol to minors is heard during the coming months.

"Our goal is to put it all over our community that's it's against the law to serve alcohol to teenagers, and throughout the campaign come out with a single no-use message," said Carol Reichard, Executive Director of the Council for Drug Free Youth.

The Council plans to put out TV and radio spots during the next two months.

Reported by Mallory Trenor