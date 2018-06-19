Undrafted Mizzou Players Turn Sights to Free Agency

COLUMBIA -- The 2013 NFL Draft may be over but there are still plenty of opportunities for former Mizzou football players to join a new team. Only two Tigers were selected in the draft this year. Mizzou's Sheldon Richardson was selected in the first round by the New York Jets while Zaviar Gooden was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round.

Missouri wide receiver T.J. Moe and offensive lineman Elvis Fisher have both agreed to undrafted free agent (UDFA) terms with the New England Patriots. During his final season at Mizzou, Moe recorded 399 receiving yards on 40 catches for one touchdown.

Defensive back Kip Edwards his heading to the Buffalo Bills where he will join former Tigers Brad Smith and Colin Brown. Safety Kenronte Walker will be heading to camp with the Cleveland Browns.

Defensive lineman Brad Madison is planning to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. He would join former Tiger quarterback Chase Daniel who signed with the Chiefs before the draft. Madison is a native of Bethany, Missouri which is just less than a hour and half northeast of Kansas City. Moberly, Missouri native and kicker Trey Barrow has been invited to tryout at for the Chiefs at a mini camp.

Running back Kendial Lawrence will also be staying close to home after reaching an agreement with the Dallas Cowboys.

KOMU will continue to bring you updates of former Missouri players reaching UDFA deals as they are made available.