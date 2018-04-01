Unemployment Rate Holds Steady

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's unemployment rate held steady in September while the number of jobs ticked up slightly. Figures released Friday show Missouri's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.3 percent last month which was the same rate as in August. The national unemployment rate was 4.7 percent last month. Missouri gained about 2,900 jobs in September, compared with August. Gov. Blunt's administration says local government employment rose by 3,100 jobs last month. Retail trade jobs rose by 2,000, and manufacturing employment was up by 1,500. The sectors of construction, financial activities and private education services each showed a decrease of about 1,100 jobs.