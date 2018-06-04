Union Officer Appointed To Missouri Commission

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has named a union officer from Kansas City to the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.

Donna Birks is the financial secretary of United Auto Workers Local 31. She has been the AFL-CIO Tri-County Labor Council president since 2007. Birks also has held several positions at the General Motors Fairfax Assembly Division since 1976. She is a Democrat.

The Missouri Commission on Human Rights investigates and litigates complaints about discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.

The appointment requires confirmation by the state Senate. Birks' term would expire April 2018.