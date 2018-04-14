Union Station gets $1M gift for festival space

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Union Station in Kansas City has received a $1 million gift for the creation of an outdoor concert and festival space.

The Kansas City Star reported the donation is from the Michael and Marlys Haverty Family Foundation.

The landscaped festival plaza is part of the station's nearly $8 million expansion that also includes a new traffic and pedestrian bridge. It will be called Haverty Family Yards and will be built in the area where 18 tracks used to bring trains in to Union Station passengers.

The space is set to open next spring.

The gift will also be used to create an indoor gallery to house paintings depicting the 12 original railroads that formed a consortium to create Union Station in 1914.