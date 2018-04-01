Union Station in KC to Re-Create King Tut's Tomb

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Union Station in Kansas City will be turned into Egypt this summer when visitors will re-create the discovery of King Tut's tomb.

Station officials announced last week that the exhibit, "The Discovery of King Tut," will run from April 7 to Sept. 7. It is the largest exhibit ever attempted at the station, and will be the first stop for the exhibit in the United States.

The Kansas City Star reports the exhibit is "virtual archaeology." It will recreate Egypt's Valley of the Kings, and allow visitors to enter the tomb chamber by chamber. In the chambers, they will find treasures placed where they were when King Tut was buried more than 3,300 years ago.

At 20,000 square feet, the Tut exhibit will require five weeks to install.