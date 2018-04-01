Union Station Seeks Tax Credits for Improvements

KANSAS CITY - Union Station in Kansas City is seeking $10 million in state tax credits to make capital improvements to the building and Science City.

CEO George Guastello is scheduled to meet with the City Council's planning and economic development committee Wednesday to outline plans for the credits. The Kansas City Stay reports Union Station is asking the city to sponsor its request.

The money would be used for a plan to transform Science City, enhance security and safety at the 98-year-old station and establish a reserve for unanticipated expenses.

The Missouri Development Finance Board can grant tax credits equal to 50 percent of contributions from any taxpayer to the station.