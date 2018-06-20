Union Strikes Against Interstate Bakeries

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Teamsters union is considering a strike against Interstate Bakeries, after its talks with the maker of Twinkies and Wonder bread broke down. That would make things even harder for the Kansas City-based company, which has been under bankruptcy protection for three years. A union official says 800 members in Southern California may be the first to strike. But he says a strike would probably be honored by 9,000 other Teamsters working for Interstate across the country. A company spokeswoman says a work stoppage would only make things worse. Interstate Bakeries has been trying to cut costs by asking workers for pay and health care concessions and streamlining its distribution system. The union says members have already agreed to 4 percent pay cuts and wage freezes.