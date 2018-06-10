Unique Airbnb listing offers stay in rough area of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Airbnb listing is blunt and honest, describing a "not-so-great" home in a predominantly low-income area of St. Louis surrounded by an abundance of vacant homes and abandoned buildings.

And perhaps surprisingly, the listing has generated plenty of guests.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Natalie Vowell of north St. Louis has received quite a bit of social media attention for the home she lists on Airbnb under the title: "Home is Where The Hood Is."

Vowell says she and her husband were trying to be humorous, but accurate, too.

Guests have included students, professionals and travelers attending local conferences.