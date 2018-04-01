"Unite for Health Community Garden" Celebrates First Year

COLUMBIA - Columbia's "Unite for Health Community Garden" is celebrating its first year today.

The 25-plot garden will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting to mark the occasion.

Gardeners grow fruits and vegetables for Boone county's women, infants and children program. They often share excess produce with participants.

The garden is just west of the Boone county health department's parking lot.

The ceremony begins today at 1 p.m.