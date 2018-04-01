United Automobile Workers donate $50K to Nixon campaign

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Democratic Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has received a $50,000 campaign contribution from the United Automobile Workers.

The donation, posted in campaign finance documents this week, came on June 10, less than a week after Nixon vetoed a contentious right-to-work measure.

Calls to Nixon's campaign treasurers were not immediately returned Saturday morning.

Critics say right to work could weaken unions and lead to lower wages. Hundreds of Missouri union members came to the Capitol in opposition during one earlier legislative hearing on the bill.

The donation to Nixon was listed as coming from the UAW's international headquarters in Detroit. A public relations official said a representative from the union was not immediately available to comment as of Saturday morning.