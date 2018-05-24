United Way hosts nostalgic rock, paper, scissors event

COLUMBIA - The United Way of Central Missouri held its first Rock, Paper, Scissors Survivor Challenge to fundraise for the organization.

"There are multiple agencies that help people in our community when they're having a hard time. United Way can step in and help out whenever there are certain needs in our community," United Way volunteer Jayne Dunkmann said.

The volunteer organization meets needs in the community dealing with education, employment, and basic health. United Way supports several agencies in the community such as the Special Learning Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boys & Girls Club of America, and Dreams to Reality. Jefferson Bank featured the event to bring awareness to the organization.

"We like for you to come not just for the rock, paper, scissors tournament but to get a better understanding of what United Way does, the agencies they help, and to be a community event," Dunkmann said.

In the end, one will be declared the rock, paper, scissors "sole survivor".

"They've had their own mini-tournaments, and they're going to send someone here to throw rock, paper, scissors. The winner of that will advance," Dunkmann said.

Teams also had a chance to "buy their way to the top" by donating if they lost a round. Donations for losers started at $25 and increased every round.

Merrell University students gave massages to fatigued hands.

United Way plans to host the event each year.