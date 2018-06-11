Unity concert raises money for local after-school program

1 year 4 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, January 21 2017 Jan 21, 2017 Saturday, January 21, 2017 10:15:00 PM CST January 21, 2017 in News
By: Karla Valcourt, KOMU 8 News Reporter
COLUMBIA - The Choral Arts Alliance of Missouri (CAAM) raised more than $1,500 Saturday night for the after-school program, Granny's House. 

CAAM is a non-profit organization that promotes excellence in vocal arts in the greater Columbia area. Granny's House is a non-profit after-school program for low-income children in Columbia. 

Granny's House founder, Pamela Ingram said the funds will go toward snacks, craft supplies and computer paper for the kids.

"It's exciting because we are a totally grassroots non-profit and we're funded by private individuals and groups so we love opportunities like this to raise funds  to keep our doors open,"Ingram said.

CAAM Intern, Sarah Schulte said the concert was inspired after the events on the University of Missouri's campus in Fall 2015.

"We thought it would be a really cool experience to bring together people with a common denominator of music - something that we all love, that we all grew up with," she said. 

CAAM partnered with other choral groups such as the Columbia Community Gospel Choir and students from Lincoln University's Principals of Worship.

Next year, Schulte said she wants the event to draw an even larger crowd. 

"I would love to sing in the choir next year," Schulte said. "Being a part of this audience makes me think, 'Oh, that would be so cool to be able to sing the music and experience it'."

This year marked the choral group's 2nd Annual Unity Benefit Concert.

