Universities Want Funding Options

Missouri ranks 46th among the 50 states.

So, the department has devised a new funding formula for those universities.

"We asked them to supply us with their mandatory expenses, the increases they've seen in things such as supplies and service, health care, utilities, those kinds of things," explained Imhoff. "And that was going to be the number-one focus, to get funding for those items."

The formula also gives universities more money if they increase teaching efficiency. Universities also submit a priority list of projects for any leftover money.

"The universities are trying to keep their tuition at a place where they can continue to offer a good education," saide Republican Rep. Kathlyn Fares of Webster Groves

"I do hope there is a time where we can see more of a leveling of the increased tuition and, hopefully, increased appropriations can meet that," added Imhoff.

Imhoff says the higher education department will continue to revise the formula to try to ensure it's making the most of a little money.

