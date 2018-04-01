University begins search for next president

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - The Board of Regents at Southeast Missouri State University has hired an executive search firm as the Cape Girardeau school begins looking for a new president.

Current president Kenneth Dobbins announced earlier this month he will retire at the end of June 2015.

The university said Wednesday that representatives of Parker Executive Search will hold three open forums on the campus to hear what students, faculty, alumni and the community want in their next president. All three meetings will be held Oct. 1.

Dobbins has led Southeast Missouri State since 1999. The school says he is currently Missouri's longest-serving president of a four-year public college or university.