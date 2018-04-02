University City to keep privatized ambulance service as is

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - The city council in the St. Louis suburb of University City has voted to keep the service as is, despite an outcry from several residents.

The council voted 5-2 Thursday against an amendment that would have ensured that Gateway Ambulance staffs each ambulance with two paramedics instead of one. The amendment also called for better radio communication and other changes.

Some residents site a Sept. 15 incident in which it took an ambulance 15 minutes to arrive at an emergency scene as evidence that change is needed.

The city council voted in August to privatize ambulance service, saving at least $500,000 annually.