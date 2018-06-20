University Fights for Program

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Missouri State must come up with a plan to improve its social work program or it could be shut down. An external audit released last week questioned the program and said it created a toxic environment for learning. Undergraduate program director Anne Summers met with several faculty members yesterday to come up with ways to fix the program. University provost Belinda McCarthy will review the proposal. Masters program director Susan Dollar says the program is worth saving. She questioned many of the conclusions of the report. Its authors are deans of major university social work programs. They have declined to discuss their findings.