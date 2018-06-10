University files a certificate of need for new hospital facility

FULTON - The University of Missouri Health Care and Nueterra filed a certificate of need Thursday asking the state for approval to build a new surgical care facility at Discovery Ridge.

According to the certificate of need, the facility would cost a little over $36.1 million and would have ten beds. The letter of intent for the project was filed earlier this month. The letter said the location of the new facility would be at the site of the mobile home park closing in south Columbia.

Boone Hospital Board of Trustees opposes the idea, saying "fragmenting" health services does not serve a public need in Columbia. They said "fragmenting" means patients would have to go to multiple locations for services.

Nueterra is a private healthcare management company.