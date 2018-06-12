University gives Boone home to Missouri county's park system

By: The Associated Press

NEW MELLE (AP) — A university that owned the two-century-old house in suburban St. Louis that once was famed frontiersman Daniel Boone's home is donating the property to the county's park system.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Lindenwood University has run the limestone-walled house as a tourist and educational site since 1988.

But St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and Lindenwood President Michael Shonrock announced Friday the school is donating the home, the adjoining 66-acre historic village and more than 200 surrounding acres to the county.

All of the property will be called Lindenwood Park.

The house's construction began in 1803 and was finished seven years later.

It was the home of Boone's son but the place where Boone spent part of his final years and eventually died in 1820.