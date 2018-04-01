University Hospital Locks Down for Threat from Homicide Suspect

COLUMBIA - As of 8:15 a.m., the following remains in effect:

University Hospital and the adjoining medical and nursing school buildings remain on lockdown until further notice. This means patients, visitors, staff and students will have access to the hospital but will be screened as they enter and leave. Hospital personnel are encouraged to wear their identification badges and they may call Security at 882-7147 or go by the Security Office in UH 1N22 if they would like an escort to their parking areas this evening or early morning.

Officials at University Hospital in Columbia said the facility went on lockdown around noon Wednesday in response to a possible threat from an individual. KOMU 8 News has confirmed that individual is Joshua William Maylee, wanted for three homicides in Callaway County. In a short statement, the hospital said it had "reason to believe a violent individual may seek access to University Hospital." The facilities statement said it took the action to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, and workers.

In a separate release, MU media relations said no other buildings are involved in the lockdown. In the release, MU Police Chief Jack Watring said "We have no reason to believe that this individual will seek access to any other building on campus."