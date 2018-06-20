University Hospital Tower Project Underway
COLUMBIA - Crews worked Thursday on prep work to lay the foundation for the new Patient Care Center at University Hospital. Two cranes have been erected to build the patient care tower. The cranes are erected at the northwest side of the hospital near Hitt Street and Hospital Drive. The rubble of Cramer Hall surrounds the cranes. The cranes are scheduled to be there for the next 16 months constructing the foundation, frames, and the exterior walls. The project will cost 203 million dollars. The new tower will be seven stories. Each floor will house different medical centers. In particular, the first and second floors will host the new Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. The old facility located on Business Loop 70 will be shut down. The new facility will feature linear accelerated radiation, a straight beam form of radiation. The third and forth floors are to hold surgical wards including six state of the art operating rooms along with 25 pre and post procedure rooms. The new facility will also house 90 private patient rooms, large visitor waiting rooms, and a mechanical penthouse to hold the equipment. The building is set to be finished 2013.
More News
Grid
List
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield citizens are looking for answers after yet another city council meeting was canceled Tuesday. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Ryan Lee Gehris said he’s always loved to ride his bike. Lately, that hobby has turned... More >>
in
MEXICO - The Audrain County Sheriff's Office arrested two people and accused them of child abuse in Mexico, Missouri, following... More >>
in
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department has a new directory for people with autism, but some people think it shouldn't... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY – Crews recently broke ground on a new hog farm in Callaway County, and locals have strong opinions... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, D.C. - More than 600 members of the United Methodist Church have issued a formal church complaint against Attorney... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Radio Television Digital News Association has named KOMU.com best website in a small market for the second... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A punctured gas line caused large-scale evacuations in the heart of downtown Columbia Tuesday afternoon. Columbia Police... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge says there are a few key legal questions to be answered before he... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Juneteenth brings communities together to honor the official ending of slavery in the U.S. One group in Jefferson... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party and a World War II veteran are suing to block the appointment of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Trump administration policy to force separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Monday began Summer Safety Week and local programs are helping those in danger of not being able to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Democratic political action committee is targeting Republican Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley for not... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Former Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys will meet with lawyers Tuesday to discuss his use of the Confide... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
in