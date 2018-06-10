University of Central Missouri investigates 'hate speech'

WARRENSBURG (AP) — Campus police at the University of Central Missouri have found what they are describing as "hate speech" on a bathroom mirror while investigating a trash can fire.

University spokesman Jeff Murphy said the discovery was made around 9 p.m. Thursday in a men's bathroom in an academic building on the Warrensburg campus. Students meeting on the same floor saw the smoke and put out the trash can fire. It caused only minor smoke damage.

Murphy said campus police are investigating the incident as a hate crime and arson. He said a person of interest has been identified but that no arrests have been made.

Murphy said he couldn't provide details about what was written on the mirror because authorities don't want to compromise the investigation.