University of Missouri Cancels Classes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Classes at the University of Missouri-Columbia have been cancelled Thursday due to severe winter weather.

The university announced at noon that all classes and exams are cancelled effective immediately. Columbia College has also cancelled its remaining classes.

This is the first time in two years the university has cancelled classes due to weather conditions.

Columbia roads are completely covered with snow and ice. Drivers are saying visibility is very low and the roads are slick.