University of Missouri Charges Thousands for Documents, Emails

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The University of Missouri system sought to charge a couple thousand dollars for a newspaper's records requests. The Columbia Daily Tribune reported it asked for travel reports for administrators of the four-campus system and at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Earlier this year, the newspaper requested a month's worth of emails from the interim president of the University of Missouri system.

University officials said providing the travel records would cost $2,281. They said handing over the emails would have cost $2,000. Officials say the request for travel reports would have produced 400 records, including some on microfilm. For the emails, the university says an attorney would have needed to review each document. The newspaper said it pared down its request for travel reports and received the records earlier this month.