University of Missouri defends study that led to beagles' deaths

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The University of Missouri is defending its research practices after a pet-adoption group publicly decried an experiment that led to six female beagles being euthanized.

The California-based Beagle Freedom Project said it learned of the dogs' deaths after happening upon a published study about treatment for damaged corneas.

The study said roughly 1-year-old beagles had their left eyes intentionally damaged while they were anesthetized. Half of the dogs then were given a topical acid treatment to determine if that healed the eye damage; it didn't, and the dogs were put to death.

The BFP calls the experiment "cruel," citing the sensitivity of eyes.

The university says the beagles were treated humanely, and that such research "improves the quality of life for both animals and humans."