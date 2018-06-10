University of Missouri discounts some online tuition costs

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri said it will give a 10 percent tuition discount to Missouri students enrolled in a full degree program online.

The university announced Friday that the discount will begin this fall. The typical online student takes two three-credit-hour courses a semester. Without the discount, online courses cost the same as classes on campus - $276.20 a credit hour for undergraduates.

The Kansas City Star reported the new program targets community college graduates pursuing a four-year bachelor's degree while working or raising a family.

Eligible students must be Missouri residents and graduates of a Missouri public community college. They also must be working toward a degree from the university's undergraduate distance programs.

The university said about 3,400 of the 15,400 students taking online courses are online-only students.