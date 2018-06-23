University of Missouri Hosts Inaugural Lecture on Food Policy

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri hosted the inaugural Christopher S. "Kit" Bond Lecture Wednesday focusing on the struggles of global food policies in the Monsanto Auditorium in the university's Life Sciences building. The panelists and honored guests included Dino Patti Djalal, Indonesian ambassador to the United States, as well as former senator Kit Bond. This lecture was named in the former senator's honor.

Ken Schneeberger, MU College of Agriculture assistant dean, said this lecture was produced to educate the community and highlight international interest on food security. Schneeberger said families across the globe need food. He said the university hopes to educate members of the community, and draw attention to the country of Indonesia.

Djalal drew attention to Indonesia's is growing economy where the average annual salary is roughly $4,000. Brady Deaton, MU chancellor, said he likes the idea that students, like those who attend MU, are the next policymakers of the world. Deaton said this lecture holds impact because it is the first step to lead them down that path.