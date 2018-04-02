University of Missouri joins effort to ease applications

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri has joined a nationwide coalition dedicated to making it easier for high school students to apply for college.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the 80 college Coalition for Access, Affordability and Success aims to accomplish this goal by creating a website that allows students to create a digital portfolio of their school careers, look at financial aid opportunities and submit applications.

Coalition officials say the portfolio side of the site will go live January 2016, and the application side in fall 2016. Students starting classes in fall 2017 will be able to apply using the new site.

Leigh Spence, director of counseling at Battle High School in Columbia, said says hopes an easier application process will increase the number of schools to which students apply.