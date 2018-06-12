University of Missouri Journalism Dean to Retire
COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri School of Journalism is looking for a new dean.
The university announced Thursday that its current leader Dean Mills plans to retire in August after 25 years overseeing the nation's first journalism school.
Mills will remain with the university as part-time director of a fellowship program at the journalism school's Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. The research institute opened a decade ago under Mills' watch.
He also presided over a physical expansion of the journalism school and oversaw the relocation of two professional organizations to Columbia, the American Society of News Editors and the National Freedom of Information Coalition.
