University of Missouri-Kansas City Opens New Building

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A new 68,000-square-foot business school building is opening this week at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The Henry W. Bloch Executive Hall for Entrepreneurship and Innovation is named for the co-founder of the tax preparation company H&R Block. Bloch donated $32 million for the new hall.

The university says its entrepreneurship program requires many students to start businesses to graduate. And the new hall provides places for that type of active learning to happen.

The three-story building features an innovation lab for students to work on prototypes and a behavioral research lab to study consumer behavior. There also is a finance lab with real-time trading.

Acting Bloch School dean David Donnelly notes that the Bloch School has increased its enrollment by 70 percent since 2007.