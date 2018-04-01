University of Missouri President Joins Twitter

COLUMBIA (AP) - The new president of the University of Missouri System has joined Twitter with the goal of communicating to a wider audience.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Tim Wolfe tweeted his first message Friday. He offered congratulations to graduates throughout the four-campus system.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Hollingshead said Wolfe will be tweeting his own messages and plans to do so regularly.

Wolfe's Twitter handle is @UMPrez.