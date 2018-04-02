University of Missouri reviews rule for campout protests

COLUMBIA (AP) — A recent review of how the University of Missouri regulates free speech and the use of public grounds says the campus is considering enforcing a 67-year-old rule that prohibits overnight camping.

The Kansas City Star reports that a committee that formed in January conducted the review after the Concerned Student 1950 group spent a week in tents on the university's Columbia campus in November.

The rule against camping overnight says a person can't create a "bedroom or living room" on campus grounds. The regulation, which dates to 1949, doesn't specifically address tents or tent cities that are only occupied during the day.

University officials Monday didn't address why they didn't enforce the rule last fall. But they did say it's being looked into as part of its broad-based review.