University of Missouri says no to marijuana on T-shirt

COLUMBIA (AP) — The University of Missouri has denied a request from a student group that wants to put a marijuana leaf on a T-shirt next to the university's name.

Leaders for the campus chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws are fighting the decision, saying it's about First Amendment rights and fairness.

The Kansas City Star reports MU NORML wanted to raise money selling T-shirts with a marijuana leaf in the shape of an animal paw next to the campus skyline, another cannabis leaf and the name of the group and the university.

The group sought the university's permission, but was rejected.

The university says it's reviewing a foundation's recent letter in support of the group.