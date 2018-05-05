University of Missouri student arrested in bar shooting

COLUMBIA (AP) — A University of Missouri student has been arrested in Texas in a shooting that wounded a man in a bar parking lot.

Twenty-one-year-old Miles Leighton Hillegas was arrested Wednesday in Ward County, Texas. He's charged with first-degree assault and two other felonies in the April 26 shooting outside the Black and Gold Tavern in Columbia, Missouri. He's awaiting extradition to Missouri, where he'll be booked on a $500,000 cash-only bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Columbia police wrote in court records that the victim got into a confrontation with Hillegas while asking people to leave after the bar closed. The victim told police Hillegas began swinging a sledge hammer, tried to run him over with a vehicle and then shot him in the thigh.