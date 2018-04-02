University of Missouri Sued by Camera Operator

COLUMBIA - A Kansas City cameraman is suing the University of Missouri after he fell off a platform while he was videotaping a basketball game at Mizzou arena.

In a lawsuit filed in Boone County this week, Jeron Swann alleges that a wooden platform he stood on to videotape the game had no stairs, handrails or other method to climb on or off. Swann says he fell onto the concrete floor while trying to get off the platform.

His attorney says Swann has undergone several surgeries and can no longer perform certain types of work.

A spokeswoman for the University of Missouri System says the school does not comment on litigation.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Swann is seeking more than $25,000 for himself and another $25,000 for his wife.