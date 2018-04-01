University of Missouri system starts alert program

COLUMBIA (AP) - University of Missouri administrators have decided to expand a new early alert system to all four system campuses after a pilot of the system got positive reviews.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports MU Connect will let faculty, advisers and other key staffers keep an eye on each student's progress and identify any problems that could hinder the student's success.

The system uses a tracking program known as Starfish that will give key people in each student's life access to up-to-date information on grading and any notes made by the adviser, faculty members or the student.

The university's College of Engineering implemented a pilot of MU Connect in the spring 2013 semester, and last semester administrators decided to implement it at all four campuses