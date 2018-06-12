University of Missouri teaching waivers scrutinized

COLUMBIA (AP) — A new report shows that almost 40 percent of tenure-track faculty at the University of Missouri received waivers that allow them to reduce their teaching load during their final academic years.

According to the report, the majority of the waivers were for research purposes. The second-highest number of waivers went to faculty serving in administrative roles.

State Sen. Kurt Schaefer says the percentage isn't on par with other universities, and that the University of Missouri needs to communicate with the Legislature about how state funds are being spent.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports that the school prepared the report for Schaefer ahead of the next legislative session, when university funding is to be discussed.