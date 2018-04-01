University of Missouri to Announce Major Donation (AP)

COLUMBIA (AP) - Two former U.S. senators plan to join campus leaders Monday afternoon as the University of Missouri announces what's being called a "major" gift. Former Republican senators Kit Bond and Jack Danforth plan to attend a 5 p.m. news conference. A university news release says there will be a "major announcement" about a gift to benefit both the university and the state.



Columbia campus Chancellor Brady Deaton and Board of Curators chairman Warren Erdman are also expected to attend.