University of Missouri to reduce salaries, make job cuts

COLUMBIA (AP) — The University of Missouri System is set to cut several administrative positions and reduce some salaries in an effort to offset a $3.8 million reduction in state funding.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the Board of Curators voted unanimously Thursday to approve the system's budget for fiscal year 2017. The budget includes a recurring payroll cut of $2 million and a one-time payroll cut of $1 million.

The system plans to implement a hiring freeze for some vacant positions. Raises will not be given to employees based on past performances for fiscal year 2017.

Vice President for Finance Brian Burnett said the system will do its best to serve all four university campuses "with a smaller workforce."

Burnett said that revenue for the upcoming year is steady and totaled around $3.1 billion.