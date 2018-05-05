University reviewing grant funds for Greitens' book

15 hours 16 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 1:03:01 PM CDT May 04, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Washington University says it is looking into whether grant money was misused after a former political aide for embattled Gov. Eric Greitens said he got paid from grant funds to promote one of Greitens' books as he simultaneously helped launch Greitens' gubernatorial campaign.

Washington University in St. Louis became aware of potential issues with the grant after the aide's testimony was released as part of a legislative investigation into various allegations against the Republican governor, who already is facing felony charges related to an extramarital affair and the misuse of charity resources for political purposes.

"As a grantee, we take accountability seriously. We are looking into the matter to ensure the funds were used appropriately," said Julie Flory, the university's assistant vice chancellor for campus communications.

Greitens' spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

A report released Wednesday by a legislative panel included testimony from former Greitens' aide Danny Laub, who said he was paid both by Greitens and a nonprofit grant in early 2015 to simultaneously promote Greitens' political aspirations and the release of his book "Resilience."

The book's acknowledgment section states that it was "generously supported" by a grant from the John Templeton Foundation's Character and Virtue Development program. Washington University administered the grant for the foundation, which is based in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

The grant agreement for the Templeton Foundation specifically prohibits the use of funds "to influence the outcome of any specific public election," Michael Murray, the foundation's senior vice president for programs, said Friday.

Washington University's policies also prohibit grant funds from being used for campaign activities, Flory said.

Federal law bars 501(c)(3) charities from intervening in political campaigns on behalf of candidates.

Exactly how much Greitens and his aides were paid from the grant remains secret. The Templeton Foundation and Washington University both declined to release a copy of the grant agreement to The Associated Press.

Murray said the grant supporting Greitens' work was active in 2011 and 2012 but doesn't appear on the foundation's online database of grants, because the agreement with Washington University didn't allow information about it to be publicly shared. Murray said that's not necessarily unusual, though two other grants to Washington University are listed online.

The intermingling of politics and Greitens' grant-funded book was one of a variety of ways in which Greitens was working to build his political credentials both before and after he officially formed a political fundraising committee in February 2015, according to testimony from his former aides.

Greitens already faces a felony charge in St. Louis of tampering with computer data for disclosing a donor list from The Mission Continues to his political fundraiser in 2015 without the permission of the St. Louis-based veterans charity he founded.

According to the Missouri House panel investigating Greitens, Laub testified that he was misled by another Greitens' campaign aide into becoming a fall guy when Greitens filed documents with the Missouri Ethics Commission falsely stating that Laub was the source of the charity donor list.

Greitens also faces a May 14 trial in St. Louis on an invasion of privacy indictment alleging he took and transmitted a nonconsensual photo of an at least partially nude woman in 2015. Greitens has acknowledged having a consensual affair with the woman but denied criminal wrongdoing.

The report released by the House says Laub began getting paid in December 2014 by The Greitens Group, which was Greitens' personal promotional company. He testified that his job was primarily related to Greitens impending 2016 campaign for governor and to promoting his upcoming book. The two purposes often overlapped, he said.

In July 2014, before he was officially on the payroll, Laub prepared a document for Greitens proposing to conduct a "Resilience" book tour focusing on Missouri's top 10 Republican primary counties to help build boost his political appeal. That particular tour never happened as planned, he said.

But "Leveraging the 'Resilience' book tour" was back on the agenda during a December political meeting that involved Greitens, Laub and others.

"Eric was going to do a book tour, of seeing what finance events he could set up in other cities that coincided with the book tour," Laub said in a deposition taken by the Missouri attorney general's office and shared with the House investigatory committee. "So when he was in New York or when he was in California and he was doing media hits, that he could also set up national donor meetings."

Laub testified that he and Greitens went to Washington, D.C., in January 2015 to meet with possible vendors for a political campaign, including one company that he said Greitens wanted to test out.

"The thought was to have them doing a little bit of work on his book tour to see how they performed," Laub said.

Records discussed in the deposition indicate Laub received two checks of $3,250 from Washington University in early 2015 that were funded through the Templeton Foundation grant. Laub said he knew little about the details of the grant but understood that Greitens "could spend freely on 'Resilience'-related things" from the grant funds.

More News

Grid
List

Student banned after reported sexual assault on MU campus
Student banned after reported sexual assault on MU campus
COLUMBIA - A reported sexual assault at an MU residence hall has resulted in a student being banned from campus.... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 6:52:00 PM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

Inmate charged in decades-old murder case
Inmate charged in decades-old murder case
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A current inmate at the Missouri Department of Corrections has been charged in a murder that had... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

Jefferson City honors fallen Missouri law enforcement officers
Jefferson City honors fallen Missouri law enforcement officers
JEFFERSON CITY - Several groups held a candlelight vigil on Friday to add names to the Law Enforcement Memorial at... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 5:53:00 PM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

New Jefferson City high school could cause parking problems
New Jefferson City high school could cause parking problems
JEFFERSON CITY - Capitol City High School is set to open in August of 2019, and with it will come... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 3:10:00 PM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

Columbia agriculture park exceeds funding for phase one
Columbia agriculture park exceeds funding for phase one
COLUMBIA – Columbia residents will have another park to play in soon. Build This Town, a Columbia campaign for... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

Months after self-defense killing, man arrested on warrant
Months after self-defense killing, man arrested on warrant
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A mother is outraged that it took more than eight months for a Kansas City man,... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 1:38:31 PM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

University reviewing grant funds for Greitens' book
University reviewing grant funds for Greitens' book
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Washington University says it is looking into whether grant money was misused after a former political... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 1:03:01 PM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens files motion to waive jury trial
Gov. Greitens files motion to waive jury trial
ST. LOUIS - Attorneys for Gov. Eric Greitens filed a motion Friday to waive a jury trial, which if granted... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 12:52:00 PM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

Body found near Tebbetts identified, death attributed to meth use
Body found near Tebbetts identified, death attributed to meth use
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies have identified the body found on a road near Tebbetts in late March as a man... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 11:40:25 AM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

University of Missouri student arrested in bar shooting
University of Missouri student arrested in bar shooting
COLUMBIA (AP) — A University of Missouri student has been arrested in Texas in a shooting that wounded a... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 9:46:04 AM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Boone County woman found safe
UPDATE: Missing Boone County woman found safe
COLUMBIA - Deputies confirmed they found a woman who went missed early Friday, and that she's safe and getting treatment.... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 9:37:00 AM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

Sister: Slain brother, 14, was pals with 13-year-old gunman
Sister: Slain brother, 14, was pals with 13-year-old gunman
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The sister of a slain 14-year-old St. Louis boy says he was friends with the 13-year-old... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 8:12:08 AM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

Police investigate deadly shooting in north Columbia
Police investigate deadly shooting in north Columbia
COLUMBIA (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly Columbia shooting. Police said in a news release that 43-year-old... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 7:53:14 AM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

Two arrested in Fulton after allegedly stealing a car from Columbia
Two arrested in Fulton after allegedly stealing a car from Columbia
FULTON - Two people were arrested in connection to a stolen car out of Columbia in January 2018. According... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 7:41:00 AM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

TV footage shows Missouri police apparently beating suspect
TV footage shows Missouri police apparently beating suspect
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man who was shown on video being hit and kneed by Kansas City police... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 6:29:48 AM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

New program aims to improve truancy rates in Callaway County
New program aims to improve truancy rates in Callaway County
FULTON - Educators in Callaway County identified a total of 140 students from four middle schools who missed more than... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 10:16:00 PM CDT May 03, 2018 in News

One arrested in attempted robbery: two suspects at large
One arrested in attempted robbery: two suspects at large
COLUMBIA - An attempted armed robbery in Columbia led to an arrest, with two suspects still at large. According... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 10:08:00 PM CDT May 03, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri lawmakers to hold special session on Greitens scandals
Missouri lawmakers to hold special session on Greitens scandals
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri General Assembly has called a special session to consider disciplinary actions against Gov. Eric Greitens.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 7:37:00 PM CDT May 03, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 58°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 56°
6am 55°
7am 54°
8am 59°