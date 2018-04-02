University Village demolition underway

COLUMIBA - University Village apartment complex is scheduled for demolition Monday.

University of Missouri decided to demolish the buildings after a walkway collapse and death of Columbia firefighter Bruce Britt.

In June, KOMU 8 News reported MU said the buildings were too old and costly to renovate.

Of the 10 bids the university recieved to demolish the buildings, Marschel Wrecking gave the university the lowest bid at $378,940.

The business began placing fences and removing asbestos around the area Friday.

Only 11 of the 14 buildings are going to be demolished, while three will be used for storage.